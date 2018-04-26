$100,000 EPA Grant to Help Missouri Address Leaking Underground Petroleum Storage Tanks

Environmental News

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Lenexa, Kan., April 26, 2018) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 has awarded $100,000 to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to assist the state in addressing petroleum contamination from leaking underground storage tanks. This grant is funded through the Leaking Underground Storage Tank (LUST) Trust Fund to support state efforts to address this type of contamination.

“Grants made under the LUST Trust Fund give states the flexibility to clean up petroleum contamination from leaking underground storage tanks,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “EPA is providing funds directly to Missouri, so that the state may determine how best to address its unique environmental needs.”

In 1986, Congress created the LUST Trust Fund to address petroleum releases from federally-regulated underground storage tanks. In 2005, the Energy Policy Act expanded eligible uses of the Trust Fund to include certain leak prevention activities.

This is a partial award of federal funds. Additional funding may be provided, as funds become available.

For more information, visit EPA’s website.