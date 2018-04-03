News Releases from Region 01

11 New England Organizations Recognized as Energy Star Partners

BOSTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's New England office, along with the U.S. Department of Energy are honoring 11 ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding contributions to public health and the environment.

These enterprises will be named ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year for demonstrating national leadership in cost-saving energy efficient solutions. The 11 New England businesses and organizations are among a total of 163 Partner of the Year awards that will be presented in Washington, D.C. on April 20.

"The 2018 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can make smart business and environmental decisions," said EPA New England Administrator Alexandra Dapolito Dunn. "Energy Star has become a trusted resource for American citizens and business leaders."

For over 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2016 alone, ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped Americans save over $30 billion in energy costs and approximately 400 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and while achieving broad emissions reductions.

New England Award Winners include:

Partner of the Year--Sustained Excellence: Sustained Excellence winners continue to exhibit exceptional leadership year after year in the ENERGY STAR program while remaining dedicated to environmental protection through superior energy efficiency. Sustained Excellence winners in New England include:

Energize Connecticut in partnership with Eversource Energy and Avangrid, Inc. subsidiaries UI, SCG, and CNG, Orange, Conn.

Beacon Capital Partners LLC, Boston, Mass.

National Grid RI, Providence, R.I.

Raytheon Co., Waltham, Mass.

Staples the Office Superstore, Framingham, Mass.

The Lighting and Products Sponsors of Mass Save, Waltham, Mass.

Chinburg Properties, Newmarket, N.H.

NH CORE Utilities, Manchester, N.H.

Efficiency Vermont, Burlington, Vermont

Partner of the Year- Energy Management: ENERGY STAR partners that can demonstrate improved energy performance of buildings and plants through a corporate-wide energy program. Government Properties Income Trust, of Newton, Mass. was the one winner in New England in this category.

Partner of the Year-Home Energy Rater: Home Energy Raters are nominated by New Home Builder/Affordable Housing partners. Sustainable Comfort, Inc. of Worcester, Mass. was the one winner in New England in this category.

Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations – including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500 – rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions – all through voluntary action.

