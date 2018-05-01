News Releases from Region 04

ABB, Inc. receives EPA’s Excellence in Site Re-Use Award

Successful green solutions recognized in site remediation at Henry’s Knob mine

ATLANTA (May 1, 2018) Today, he U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials awarded the Excellence in Site Re-Use Award to ABB, Inc. in recognition of their commitment and dedication for remediating the Henry’s Knob Mine Superfund Site.

“The EPA places a high priority on land revitalization as an integral part of its Superfund cleanup mission,” said Region 4 Administrator Trey Glenn. “The Henry’s Knob Mine Site is an excellent example of EPA collaboration with environmental stewards, such as ABB, Inc., and its contractor to restore contaminated land to its natural state.”

ABB, Inc. received this honor for the innovative approach utilized in their efforts towards the required site cleanup. This included returning the site to a more natural condition without the usual dig and haul method often used at mining sites. ABB’s alternative approach included developing its own vegetative cover mixture using locally sourced and native materials that produced an efficient green solution to the remediation of the site.

The Henry’s Knob Site was an open pit kyanite mine that operated from 1947 to 1970. Kyanite is primarily used in producing refractory, ceramic and porcelain materials that withstand high temperatures. The Site derives its name from the relief feature known as Henry’s Knob which was transformed into an open pit mine and then allowed to fill with water and is now a seven-acre acidic pond. The Site consists of the former open pit mine, tailings ponds, spoils piles, and remnant mine operation buildings.

Nationwide, redevelopment at Superfund sites has resulted in opportunities for communities to reclaim and reuse thousands of acres of formerly contaminated land. Superfund sites designated as Sitewide Ready for Anticipated Use have significant redevelopment potential that can contribute to the health and prosperity of local areas.

Under Administrator Pruitt’s leadership, the Superfund program has reemerged as a top priority to advance the Agency’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment.

More information on EPA's cleanup work at the Henry’s Knob Superfund Site visit: http://www.epa.gov/superfund/henrys-knob

For more information about EPA’s Superfund redevelopment initiative, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/superfund-redevelopment-initiative