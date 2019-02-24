News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Acting Administrator Wheeler Host Western Governors

PHOTO Participants in today's breakfast (Left to Right): Governor Ralph Torres (C.N.M.I.), Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, Governor Brad Little (Idaho), Governor Lou Leon Guerrero (Guam), Governor Kristi Noem (S.D.), Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Governor Kevin Stitt (Okla.), Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, Governor Doug Burgum (N.D.), Governor Gary Herbert (Utah), Governor Steve Sisolak (Nev.), Governor David Ige (Hawaii), Governor Kate Brown (Ore.), Governor Mark Gordon (Wyo.), Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (N.M.), Governor Laura Kelly (Kan.), Not pictured: Governor Jay Inslee (Wash.).

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler hosted 14 members of the Western Governors' Association (WGA) for a breakfast roundtable discussion alongside U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta and U.S. Department of the Interior Acting Secretary David Bernhardt.

“It is an honor to host the Western Governors Association and their members at EPA to discuss public health and environmental issues impacting their home states,” said Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “From upgrading water infrastructure to addressing emerging chemicals of concern, we are delivering on President Trump’s agenda and working closely with our state partners to improve public health and environmental protections for all Americans.”

EPA has now hosted three bipartisan breakfast roundtables with WGA during the Trump Administration. From funding for major water infrastructure projects to responding to disasters, Under President Trump's leadership federal cooperation and collaboration with our state partners has never been stronger.

WGA is a bipartisan group of Republican, Democratic, and Independent governors from 19 Western states and three U.S. territories in the Pacific. More about WGA: https://www.westgov.org/