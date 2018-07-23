An official website of the United States government.

Acting Administrator Wheeler to Make RFS Pathways Announcement

***MEDIA ADVISORY***

07/23/2018
Contact Information: 
EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON  — On Tuesday, July 24, 2018, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler, joined by Members of Congress and stakeholders, will make an announcement regarding renewable fuel derived from sorghum.

WHO: Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler
             Members of Congress
             Agriculture Stakeholders

WHAT: Renewable Fuel Standard Pathways Announcement

WHERE: Rachel Carson Green Room 
                  U.S. EPA Headquarters
                 1200 Pennsylvania Ave NW
                  Washington, D.C.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 24, 2018
                5:00 PM

This event is open to the press and will be streamed at https://www.epa.gov/live. If you are a credentialed member of the press and interested in attending, please RSVP to: at press@epa.gov no later than Tuesday, July 24 at 12 PM EST . Doors open at 4:30 PM EST. There will be no Q&A session. 

