News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Acting Administrator Wheeler Reaffirms Commitment to Protecting Children's Health

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler sent a memo to EPA staff reaffirming the Agency's commitment to protecting children's health.

The memo stated:

"I am reaffirming EPA’s commitment to protecting children’s health and to the Agency’s 1995 Policy on Evaluating Health Risks to Children (Policy) to consistently and comprehensively address children’s unique vulnerabilities. EPA is committed to leadership in children’s environmental health through support of the Agency’s implementation of the 1995 Policy, as well as Executive Order 13045: Protection of Children from Environmental Health and Safety Risks, and implementation of children's health protective directives within statutory mandates.

"Children in all stages of life, from infancy through adolescence, as well as pregnant women, face environmental health hazards in both the natural and built environments. This reaffirmation encourages the continuation of important research to provide child-specific data, new methods, models, risk assessment tools, and Agency guidance necessary for evaluation of children’s environmental health risks.

"EPA’s Office of Children’s Health Protection (OCHP) plays an essential leadership role in protecting children through engagement on key children’s health issues. OCHP will continue to work with internal and external stakeholders in risk communication and training, as well as scientific and policy analyses. In addition, the frontline perspective of those working on children’s health issues in the regions, coupled with OCHP’s national scope and mission remains invaluable in working collaboratively with states, tribes and local governments to provide solutions that contribute to healthy and thriving children and communities.

"I am confident that each of your program offices, in partnership with OCHP and the regions, will intensify efforts to implement this policy that is critical to our nation's future. This increased focus will help ensure that all children, especially those in vulnerable communities, can thrive by living, learning, and playing in healthy environments. If you have questions or need assistance in addressing children’s health issues, please contact the Office of Children’s Health Protection at 202-564-2188."

Click here to read the full memo: https://www.epa.gov/children/reaffirmation-epas-1995-policy-evaluating-health-risks-children