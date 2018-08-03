News Releases from Headquarters › Land and Emergency Management (OLEM)

Acting Administrator Wheeler Updates Administrator’s Superfund Emphasis List

Eight Sites Come Off List



WASHINGTON (August 3, 2018) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the next revision of the Administrator’s Emphasis List of Superfund Sites Targeted for Immediate, Intense Action. Eight sites (Centredale Manor Restoration Project, American Cyanamid Co., Ventron/Velsicol [aka Berry’s Creek]+, Delaware Sand & Gravel Landfill+, B.F. Goodrich, Mississippi Phosphates Corporation, Allied Paper, Inc./Portage Creek/Kalamazoo River*, and Casmalia Resources*+) have been removed from the Administrator’s Emphasis List, as the specific goals, objectives, and milestones associated with these sites have been achieved due to the direct involvement of Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler and former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. With this update, there is a total of 14 Superfund sites on the list.



“Today’s announcement reflects EPA’s continued progress accelerating Superfund sites through the cleanup process and returning them to communities for productive use,” said Acting EPA Administrator Wheeler. “As we remove these eight sites from the Administrator’s Emphasis List, we continue to look for opportunities at other sites where intense action is appropriate.”



In the time since the second Administrator’s Emphasis List was released in April 2018, settlements were successfully negotiated, Consent Decrees were signed by potentially responsible parties, several proposed cleanup plans were released for public comment, time-critical removal actions were completed, a non-time-critical removal action plan was signed and initiated and a Record of Decision was issued.



The Administrator’s Emphasis List is composed of sites identified by Acting Administrator Wheeler and the Regions that will benefit from the Acting Administrator’s immediate and intense action. The list is intended to be dynamic, with sites being moved on and off the list as needed. EPA anticipates revising the list quarterly



Background



The initial list and last revision were released on December 8, 2017 and April 16, 2018, respectively, in direct response to recommendations from the Superfund Task Force. It is anticipated that this list will be revised quarterly.



EPA remains dedicated to addressing risks at all Superfund sites, not just those on the Administrator’s Emphasis List. The Superfund Task Force Recommendations are aimed at expediting cleanup at all Superfund sites, and Acting Administrator Wheeler is continuing the expectation that there will be a renewed focus on accelerating work and progress at Superfund sites across the country.



On the one-year anniversary of the EPA’s Superfund Task Force Report, EPA announced significant progress in carrying out the Superfund Task Force’s recommendations. These achievements will provide certainty to communities, state partners, and developers that the nation’s most hazardous sites will be cleaned up as quickly and safely as possible and have potential for future beneficial use.



EPA’s new “Superfund Task Force Recommendations 2018 Update” is available at: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/superfund-task-force-recommendations-2018-update

The Superfund Task Force, whose work is ongoing, has five overarching goals:

Expediting cleanup and remediation;

Reinvigorating cleanup and reuse efforts by potentially responsible parties;

Encouraging private investment to facilitate cleanup and reuse;

Promoting redevelopment and community revitalization; and

Engaging with partners and stakeholders.

The Superfund Task Force will provide the public with regular updates as it makes progress on the Administrator’s Emphasis List and other Superfund Task Force activities.



Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Special Counsel Peter Wright have appropriately recused themselves from participating in any of these particular matters that involve any of their former clients or former employers in the preceding two years.



*Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler is recused from these sites. All decisions, engagement, and involvement at these sites will be made by Chief of Operations Henry Darwin.



+Special Counsel Peter Wright is recused from these sites.