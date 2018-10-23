News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Acting EPA Administrator Wheeler Statement on America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018

WASHINGTON – Acting Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler released the following statement on President Donald Trump signing America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 into law today:



“Ensuring all Americans have access to clean and safe water is a top priority of President Trump and his Administration. America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 will expand our investments in water infrastructure projects and enhance our efforts to reduce lead exposure and protect children. Through targeted financial assistance, we will support projects that protect our nation’s waterways and water supplies, create well-paying jobs, and help rural and urban communities thrive.”