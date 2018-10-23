An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from HeadquartersOffice of the Administrator (AO)

Acting EPA Administrator Wheeler Statement on America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018

10/23/2018
Contact Information: 
(press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON – Acting Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler released the following statement on President Donald Trump signing America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 into law today:

“Ensuring all Americans have access to clean and safe water is a top priority of President Trump and his Administration. America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 will expand our investments in water infrastructure projects and enhance our efforts to reduce lead exposure and protect children. Through targeted financial assistance, we will support projects that protect our nation’s waterways and water supplies, create well-paying jobs, and help rural and urban communities thrive.” 

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.