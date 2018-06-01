News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Administrator Pruitt Addresses Delta Council, Highlights One Year Since President Trump’s Courageous Paris Announcement

CLEVELAND, MISS. – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt delivered a keynote address at the Delta Council’s annual meeting highlighting the one-year anniversary of President Trump’s courageous announcement to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement—a promise made and a promise kept.

Prior to his remarks, Administrator Pruitt participated in a business roundtable with Mississippi elected officials including Governor Phil Bryant, Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves, Senator Roger Wicker, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, and local business leaders.

“President Trump promised to put the American people first, and he has delivered, from trade to tax relief to regulatory reform,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “EPA is following his lead. It is important to meet with and hear directly from the people of Mississippi so that we can work cooperatively to advance the President’s agenda and protect the state’s vital natural resources.”

In front of over 2,000 Delta Council members, Administrator Pruitt laid out the incredible progress the country has made over the past several decades to improve environmental protections and grow the economy. He explained how the actions of the previous administration threatened to derail this progress, and how President Trump has restored it. He also discussed the President’s America First agenda and EPA’s role in implementing it. The decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement ensures that we continue to promote America’s energy dominance and economic growth while also protecting the environment.

“The President’s actions rejected the misguided narrative that we must choose between protecting the environment and growing the economy. That is a false choice. And it is inconsistent with America’s environmental track record. We can do both, and we have done both – better than any other nation, in fact,” stated EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt in a Fox News opinion piece today.