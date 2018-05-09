News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO) › Office of Policy (OP)

Administrator Pruitt Advances President Trump's Regulatory Reform Agenda with Smart Sectors Partners

PHOTOS Administrator Pruitt meeting with more than 80 partners of EPA’s Smart Sectors program. Administrator Pruitt discussing the Spring 2018 Semiannual Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions with EPA Smart Sector partners.

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt kicked off the release of the President's Spring 2018 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions. Administrator Pruitt hosted over 80 partners participating in EPA’s Smart Sectors Program to discuss progress on regulatory reform, as reflected in EPA’s Spring 2018 Semiannual Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions, and to engage in a dialogue about how to improve environmental protection while promoting economic growth.

“This latest regulatory agenda reflects the Trump Administration’s commitment to reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens,” said Administrator Pruitt. “EPA is advancing this agenda by listening and working in partnership with the regulated community to improve environmental protections for the American people while also promoting economic growth. Meaningful collaboration with regulated sectors is the cornerstone of the Smart Sectors program, and we are pleased to kick off the Spring Regulatory Agenda with our Smart Sectors partners in attendance.”

“The Smart Sectors program has allowed the SMA and the US EPA to work together in a manner that supports our member company needs and the administration’s agenda. Our continued involvement with the Agency promotes the opportunity to identify regulations that burden the US iron and steel sector,” said Steel Manufacturers Association President Philip K. Bell. “Administrator Pruitt and this Administration have worked tirelessly in their pursuit to remove regulatory blocks that impact the operations of industrial facilities. The SMA will continue to provide additional feedback on regulations that create unnecessary hurdles for our industry.”

“The Smart Sector program has been a game changer for our dialogue with EPA on pragmatic and effective environmental protections,” said Portland Cement Association President and CEO Mike Ireland. “The cement industry is committed to finding creative ways to reduce our environmental footprint while continuing to provide a resilient and cost-effective building material to support our nation's infrastructure needs.”

“The Real Estate Roundtable welcomes the opportunity to participate in EPA’s Smart Sectors program. Environmental protection and job creation are all mutually compatible priorities for the US real estate sector," said The Real Estate Roundtable President and CEO Jeffrey DeBoer. “Working with EPA and our other sector partners, the real estate industry looks forward to optimizing our shared energy efficiency and economic goals – particularly the growth and expansion of the ENERGY STAR for Tenants initiative, which is precisely the kind of voluntary, market-driven program that effectively partners the private and public sectors."

Other EPA senior leaders participating in today's discussion of the Spring 2018 Regulatory Agenda included EPA Chief of Operations Henry Darwin and EPA Acting Associate Administrator for Policy Brittany Bolen.

EPA’s Smart Sectors is a partnership program that provides a platform to collaborate with regulated sectors and develop sensible approaches that better protect the environment and public health. Since launching, Smart Sectors has held over 80 meetings with trade association partners and another 90 meetings with association member companies, in addition to 12 informational site visits with multiple industries, including chemical manufacturing, aerospace, construction, oil and gas, ports, iron and steel, automotive, and agriculture. Region 8, which covers Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming, has also launched a regional Smart Sectors program.

To learn more about the EPA Smart Sectors Program, visit: www.epa.gov/smartsectors.

Background

EPA’s Spring 2018 Regulatory Agenda furthers the Administrator’s commitment to strong regulatory reform in line with President Trump’s agenda. It shows continued progress in finalizing two deregulatory actions for each final regulatory action – as required by President Trump’s EO 13771.

There are a total of 59 deregulatory actions in the Spring 2018 Regulatory Agenda, 11 of which are new. In total, the agenda outlines 38 actions appearing for the first time. The Spring 2018 Regulatory Agenda includes 10 actions that have been withdrawn and another 24 that have been completed since the publication of the Fall 2017 Semiannual Regulatory Agenda.

To access EPA’s Spring 2018 Semiannual Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions: https://www.reginfo.gov/public/do/eAgendaMain

For more information about regulatory reform at EPA, please see: https://www.epa.gov/laws-regulations/regulatory-reform

For specific deregulatory information, please see: https://www.epa.gov/laws-regulations/epa-deregulatory-actions