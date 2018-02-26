News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Administrator Pruitt Meets with Bipartisan Western Governors

PHOTO Participants in yesterday morning’s breakfast (Left to Right): Governor Doug Burgum (N.D.), EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, Governor Brian Sandoval (Nev.), Governor Kate Brown (Ore.), Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Governor Dennis Daugaard (S.D.), Governor Bill Walker (Alaska), Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Governor Jeff Colyer (Kan.), Governor Gary Herbert (Utah), Governor Matt Mead (Wyo.), Governor Steve Bullock (Mont.), Governor Butch Otter (Idaho), and Governor David Ige (Hawaii). Not pictured: Governor Jay Inslee (Wash.) and Governor John Hickenlooper (Colo.).



WASHINGTON – Yesterday, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt hosted 13 members of the bipartisan Western Governors' Association (WGA) for a breakfast roundtable discussion alongside Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Department of Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta.

“Western Governors and their states manage and protect some of the nation’s most precious and important natural resources,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “We had a productive discussion on how EPA can continue to work cooperatively with state partners to protect clean air, land and water.”

Last year, Administrator Pruitt hosted a similar breakfast roundtable just days after being sworn in as EPA Administrator to kick off a new era of cooperative federalism and partnership with states. Since Administrator Pruitt’s first year in office, he met with 32 governors across the country to talk about the importance of cooperative federalism, and working together on shared environmental outcomes.

WGA is a bipartisan group of Republican, Democratic, and Independent governors from 19 Western states and three U.S. territories in the Pacific. More about WGA: https://www.westgov.org/