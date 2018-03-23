News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Administrator Pruitt Meets with More Than 400 Farmers and Ranchers from Five States During National Agriculture Week

PHOTOS Administrator Scott Pruitt speaking with members of the Texas Farm Bureau. Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation members following their meeting with Administrator Pruitt. Administrator Pruitt visiting with members of the Green River Area Agriculture Leadership Program from Kentucky. Administrator Pruitt addressing members of the Georgia Farm Bureau. Members of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau with Administrator Pruitt following a meeting.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt met with over 400 farmers and ranchers from Texas, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Georgia, and Pennsylvania during 2018 National Agriculture Week.

“America’s farmers deserve regulatory certainty from Washington and relief from misguided policies of the past,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “EPA is partnering with the agriculture community to advance environmental protections that enable America’s farmers to continue to fuel and feed the world.”

Throughout the week, Administrator Pruitt focused on the Agency’s ongoing efforts to work with farmers and ranchers to address the unique environmental issues affecting the agriculture community in each state. Topics of discussion included the Agency’s decision to redefine the “Waters of the U.S.” rule; the 2017 “restricted use pesticide” label negotiations for the pesticide dicamba; the continued commitment to the Renewable Fuels Standard; and the Agency’s enhanced efforts to promote cooperative federalism under Administrator Pruitt’s leadership at the agency.

Texas Farm Bureau President Russell Boening: “We sincerely thank Administrator Pruitt for speaking to our members this week in Washington. The work he is doing at the EPA to scrap burdensome regulations impacting our farmers’ and ranchers’ ability to feed and clothe the world is invaluable. We appreciate him for restoring certainty in the regulatory system. Administrator Pruitt is a true champion for American agriculture.”

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Jim Holte: "Farmers are the original conservationists. I appreciate Administrator Pruitt's willingness to work with farmers on common sense regulatory reform."

Daviess County Cooperative Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources Clint Hardy: “Administrator Pruitt continues to seek input from farmers in Kentucky, and across the country, on environmental issues. We are pleased with his willingness to become partners on addressing environmental challenges which pertain to agriculture and our rural communities.”

Georgia Farm Bureau President Gerald Long: “Georgia’s farmers appreciate having an EPA Administrator who understands the critical role agriculture plays in our economy and in protecting the environment. The direction Administrator Pruitt is taking has been very encouraging; it’s nice to see the agency working with farmers, rather than against us, in carrying out their mission.”

Pennsylvania Farm Bureau member Joel Rotz: “It is a great privilege to be welcomed to the EPA by Administrator Pruitt and to experience firsthand the culture shift of having our farmers treated as partners and not enemies in protecting our natural and environmental resources.”