News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Administrator Pruitt Participates in White House Infrastructure Initiative Roundtable

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON (February 12, 2018) - Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt participated in the White House Infrastructure Initiative Roundtable alongside President Donald Trump, other members of the Cabinet and state and local officials from around the country.

“President Trump’s infrastructure plan will revitalize our nation’s once-great infrastructure and create a safer and stronger America,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “Infrastructure includes more than roads and bridges; we will also rebuild our nation’s crumbling water infrastructure and clean up contaminated land, both of which are critical to environmental protection and economic growth in our communities. Through regulatory reforms and targeted investments, EPA will play a leading role in this effort.”

Background:

The President’s infrastructure proposal includes three elements that directly impact EPA and its role in repairing and restoring the nation’s water infrastructure and cleaning up contaminated land: