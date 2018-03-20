News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Administrator Pruitt Signs Technical Corrections to Emissions Standards Saving $11.5 Million in Regulatory Costs for Refineries

WASHINGTON — Today, Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt proposed amendments to the Petroleum Refinery Sector Risk and Technology Review and the New Source Performance Standards (NSPS). These technical corrections provide both regulatory clarity for refineries and cost savings up to $11.5 million.

“These common-sense actions provide regulatory clarity and certainty for refineries across the country,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “The proposed amendments simplify compliance with national standards, generate significant cost savings, and ultimately enhance protection of human health and the environment.”

Background:

After receiving three separate petitions for reconsideration on the final December 1, 2015 Refinery Sector Rule, EPA is taking action to address concerns regarding the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants requiring Maximum Available Control Technology standards, and NSPS for petroleum refineries. The proposed amendments specifically provide technical corrections that clarify the requirements for work practice standards, recordkeeping, and reporting.

This action is expected to save about $77 million in capital investment and $11.5 million annually without sacrificing environmental protection.

EPA will take public comment on the notice for 45 days after the proposed amendments are published in the federal register.

For more information see: https://www.epa.gov/stationary-sources-air-pollution/petroleum-refinery-sector-proposed-amendments-march-2018