Administrator Pruitt Talks Regulatory Reform in Kentucky

Lexington, KY – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt addressed members of the Association of Air Pollution Control Agencies (AAPCA), and joined Congressman Andy Barr (KY-06) and fellow Kentuckians to discuss issues important to the Bluegrass State.

“EPA is making tremendous progress working with states and our co-regulators to improve air quality and provide regulatory certainty for local communities,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “Today’s dialogue with Congressman Barr and our fellow Kentuckians is particularly meaningful as EPA continues its work to enhance both environmental protections and economic growth.”

Administrator Pruitt spoke at the AAPCA 2018 Spring Meeting and provided an update to the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQs) attainment goal — EPA will reduce the number of nonattainment areas by approximately 20 percent in FY18-19. He also discussed the Agency’s efforts to rid the backlog of more than 700 Federal Implementation Plans, including the more than 350 State Implementation Plans the Agency has taken final action on since March of last year. Administrator Pruitt also expressed President Trump and the Agency’s commitment to improving and expediting the permitting process, with the goal of reaching all permitting-related decisions within six months. Finally, he announced EPA’s recent decision to end the "Once In, Always In" Policy: with new guidance, sources of hazardous air pollutants previously classified as “major sources” may be reclassified as “area” sources.

Following the meeting, Administrator Pruitt and Congressman Barr met with business leaders and local stakeholders, including members of Commerce Lexington. Administrator Pruitt heard directly from partners in the states on a variety of issues and provided insight on what EPA is doing to bring regulatory certainty and positive environmental outcomes for Americans across the country.

“It was great to welcome Administrator Pruitt back to his home state of Kentucky. A very special thank you to the Administrator for meeting with various stakeholders in the Sixth District and for his diligent work in rolling back onerous regulations that have been harmful to businesses throughout the Commonwealth,” said Congressman Andy Barr (KY-06).

“It is energizing to see an EPA Administrator taking the time to directly engage with businesses and stakeholder groups in Kentucky to learn about issues and concerns with federal regulations. Commerce Lexington Inc. looks forward to continuing to work with Congressman Barr and Administrator Pruitt on behalf of our 1,750 member companies in determining areas where policies may be modified, streamlined or eliminated to improve government efficiencies and create a more business-friendly climate for Lexington and Central Kentucky,” said Robert L. Quick, President & CEO, Commerce Lexington Inc.