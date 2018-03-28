News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Administrator Pruitt Tours the Golden State

Visits major California almond processor and March Air Force Base Superfund site, hears from local farmers and growers

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

Turlock, Cali. – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt is wrapping up a visit to California. During his time in the Golden State, he toured the March Air Force Base Superfund site and a major California almond processing facility and attended two roundtable discussions with California farmers.

“Getting out of Washington and hearing directly from stakeholders is essential to carrying out EPA’s mission of clean land, air, and water,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “This visit improves our partnerships in the Golden State as we work cooperatively to remediate contaminated lands, protect the environment, and provide regulatory certainty to farmers and ranchers.”

Administrator Pruitt began his visit by attending a roundtable discussion with local farmers and landowners in Riverside County and was joined by Congressman Ken Calvert (CA-42). On Tuesday, he attended a similar roundtable in Turlock, Cali. and was joined by Congressman Jeff Denham (CA-10). Topics of discussion for both roundtables included repealing and replacing the 2015 “Waters of the U.S.” rule as well as the unique environmental challenges facing California farmers—including poultry, cattle, nut, and fruit farms—and EPA’s efforts to provide regulatory certainty and clarity for farmers and ranchers across the country.

"California farmers and ranchers value their role as stewards of the land and water in their care, and we are pleased Administrator Pruitt took the time to meet with us," said California Farm Bureau Federation President Jamie Johansson. "We look forward to working with him to ensure that farmers and ranchers can achieve their stewardship goals through regulatory certainty based on science, accountability and efficiency from the EPA."

During his tour of the March Air Force Base Superfund site, Administrator Pruitt received a briefing from acting EPA Region 9 Administrator Alexis Strauss on the site’s cleanup priorities. March Air Force Base was added to the National Priorities List in 1989. Portions of the former Air Force base are contaminated from aircraft operation and maintenance which has required treatment, removal, or restrictions on land use where contamination remains in place.

Also during the visit to California, Administrator Pruitt saw firsthand the highly mechanized processing facility in Central Valley and learned more about how almonds are readied to go to markets around the world. EPA continues to encourage the development of state and tribal Managed Pollinator Protection Plans (MP3s) to provide more flexibility in determining the scope of the MP3 and how best respond to pollinator issues in their region.



“I appreciate Administrator Pruitt taking the time to come to Riverside County and listening to our farmers and other stakeholders who are directly impacted by decisions made by the EPA," said Congressman Ken Calvert. "Protecting our environment and growing our economy are not mutually exclusive goals. The job creators in Riverside County appreciate the fact that Administrator Pruitt shares that point of view.”

“Farmers are stewards of the environment. We need to roll back the EPA's overreach, restore its key mission, and return to sound science - not politics,” said Congressman Jeff Denham. “I'm honored to have hosted Administrator Pruitt in the district, so he could connect with the farmers, ranchers and local water community who were largely ignored by the previous administration.”











