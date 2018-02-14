News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Administrator Pruitt Tours Hydroelectric Facility with FERC Commissioner Chatterjee, Visits EPA New England Office

PHOTOS Administrator Pruitt and Commissioner Chatterjee tour FirstLight’s Northfield Mountain Generating Station.

Administrator Pruitt visits the EPA Region 1 office with Regional Administrator Dunn and employees in Boston, MA.



NORTHFIELD, MA - Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Commissioner Neil Chatterjee toured a local hydroelectric facility. Administrator Pruitt also visited EPA’s New England (Region 1) office and met with employees.

“Commissioner Chatterjee and I saw firsthand the way this facility uses innovative technology to power the region,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “EPA will continue to work with our partners in the states to make responsible use of our country’s tremendous natural resources.”

The Trump Administration is committed to meeting U.S. energy needs by utilizing hydroelectric power. Administrator Pruitt toured FirstLight’s Northfield Mountain Generating Station with Commissioner Chatterjee to see how this hydroelectric facility is using the Connecticut River to power more than one million homes in the region.

“It was a privilege to host EPA Administrator Pruitt and FERC Commissioner Chatterjee at FirstLight’s Northfield Mountain and a great opportunity to demonstrate and explain how Northfield Mountain ensures the grid is reliant and resilient,” said Senior Vice President FirstLight Power Resources John Shue.

Administrator Pruitt also visited EPA’s Region 1 office, which serves Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. He applauded the Region’s emphasis on effective Superfund cleanups and efforts to work with state and local emergency responders to provide the compliance assistance and targeted enforcement necessary for protecting communities from dangerous chemical accidents. He also discussed the unique challenges this region faces and how we can continue to work together to achieve positive environmental outcomes.

“EPA Region 1 was pleased to welcome Administrator Pruitt today. We discussed key priorities for our Region, including Superfund cleanups, brownfields, emerging contaminants, and chemical risk safety. Region 1 shares the Administrator Pruitt’s commitment to advancing a clean and healthy environment across New England in strong partnership with states, tribes, and localities,” said EPA Region 1 Administrator Alexandra Dapolito Dunn.