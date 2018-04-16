News Releases from Headquarters › Land and Emergency Management (OLEM)

Administrator Pruitt Updates List of Superfund Sites Targeted for Immediate, Intense Action

EPA removes 2 Superfund sites from the Emphasis List and adds 3 as cleanup continues across the country

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released an updated Administrator’s Emphasis List of Superfund sites. The list represents sites identified by the Regions with concurrence from the Administrator that will benefit from his targeted immediate and intense attention. The updated Emphasis List no longer includes the Anaconda Copper Mine in Nevada and San Jacinto River Waste Pits in Texas as cleanup activities progress and completion of specific milestones and timelines at these sites have benefited from the Administrator’s influence. The Casmalia Resources site in California, Delaware Sand & Gravel Landfill site in Delaware, and St. Regis Paper Company site in Minnesota were also added to the list to spur action on cleanup and redevelopment efforts.

“We are making tremendous progress expediting sites through the entire Superfund remediation process,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “The updated Emphasis List reflects our commitment to addressing Superfund sites as quickly and safely as possible.”

In elevating EPA’s focus on the Superfund program, Administrator Pruitt has been at the helm of efforts to streamline and improve the program, and accelerate the cleanup and reuse of America’s most contaminated sites. Administrator Pruitt has visited both the Anaconda Copper Mine and San Jacinto River Waste Pits as part of his effort to ensure timely decisions for cleanup of the sites to protect the health and environment of surrounding communities.

The updated Administrator’s Emphasis List, like the initial Emphasis List, identifies Superfund sites that will benefit from Administrator Pruitt’s direct engagement. The Emphasis List is intended to be dynamic. Sites will move on and off the list as appropriate. At times, there may be more or fewer sites based on where the Administrator’s attention and focus is most needed.

Background

The initial list — consisting of 21 sites across the country — was released on December 8, 2017 in direct response to the Superfund Task Force Recommendations. It is anticipated that this list will be revised quarterly.

EPA remains dedicated to addressing risks at all Superfund sites, not just those on the emphasis list. The Task Force Recommendations are aimed at expediting cleanup at all Superfund sites and Administrator Pruitt has set the expectation that there will be a renewed focus on accelerating work and progress at Superfund sites across the country.

The Task Force, whose work is ongoing, has five overarching goals:

Expediting cleanup and remediation;

Reinvigorating cleanup and reuse efforts by potentially responsible parties;

Encouraging private investment to facilitate cleanup and reuse;

Promoting redevelopment and community revitalization; and

Engaging with partners and stakeholders.

The Task Force will provide the public with regular updates as it makes progress on the Administrator’s Emphasis list and other Task Force activities

The updated Administrator’s Emphasis List can be found here.