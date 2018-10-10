News Releases from Region 07

Anheuser-Busch Recognized for Excellence in Green Power Use in 2018 EPA Leadership Awards

(Lenexa, Kan., Oct. 10, 2018) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announces its 18th annual Green Power Leadership Awards, recognizing 10 Green Power Partners across the country, including Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC in St. Louis for Excellence in Green Power Use.



“The 2018 Green Power Leadership Award winners have proven real leadership, demonstrating to American businesses that, through their investments, they can together not only grow America’s renewable energy market, but also reduce air emissions and protect the environment,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum.



The award winners are being recognized for their efforts in advancing the nation’s voluntary green power market. From using enough green power to meet 100 percent of electricity needs to signing long-term contracts that enable new green power project development, these organizations are demonstrating leadership by furthering the case for accessible, affordable green power use.

The winners for each of the three award categories are:



Green Power Partner of the Year

Microsoft Corporation (Redmond, Washington) increased its green power use by 36 percent in the past year and is on track to reach its goal to increase the number of data centers powered by local, directly-connected renewable generation facilities up to 50 percent by the end of 2018.

Direct Project Engagement

Jackson Family Wines (Santa Rosa, California) procures nearly 37 million kilowatt-hours of green power, 9 million of which is on-site solar generation, for 100 percent of its annual electricity usage.

procures nearly 37 million kilowatt-hours of green power, 9 million of which is on-site solar generation, for 100 percent of its annual electricity usage. Michigan State University (East Lansing, Michigan) hosts the largest solar photovoltaic carport system in the United States through a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) and operates an anaerobic digestion system that turns dairy farm and dining hall food waste into renewable energy.

hosts the largest solar photovoltaic carport system in the United States through a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) and operates an anaerobic digestion system that turns dairy farm and dining hall food waste into renewable energy. The Procter & Gamble Company (Cincinnati) procures 743 million kilowatt-hours of green power annually, utilizing multiple supply options including an on-site biomass PPA, financial wind PPA, wind renewable energy certificate (REC) contracts, and on-site solar generation.

procures 743 million kilowatt-hours of green power annually, utilizing multiple supply options including an on-site biomass PPA, financial wind PPA, wind renewable energy certificate (REC) contracts, and on-site solar generation. T-Mobile US, Inc. (Bellevue, Washington) is the first major U.S. telecommunications company to commit to 100 percent green power (by 2021) and signed a financial PPA for 625 million kilowatt-hours annually ‒ the largest wind power investment to date made by a wireless company.

is the first major U.S. telecommunications company to commit to 100 percent green power (by 2021) and signed a financial PPA for 625 million kilowatt-hours annually ‒ the largest wind power investment to date made by a wireless company. University of California (Oakland, California) increased its voluntary green power use by 40 percent system-wide; completed 12 new on-site solar projects; hosts more than 40 megawatts of on-site solar capacity with photovoltaic systems at every campus; and has a goal to be the first major, research university system to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025.

Excellence in Green Power Use

Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC (St. Louis) procures more than 727 million kilowatt-hours of green power for 55 percent of its annual electricity use, which includes a 15-year financial PPA with a wind farm that generates nearly 603 million kilowatt-hours annually.

procures more than 727 million kilowatt-hours of green power for 55 percent of its annual electricity use, which includes a 15-year financial PPA with a wind farm that generates nearly 603 million kilowatt-hours annually. Equinix, Inc. (Redwood City, California) was the first data center company to publicly commit to a goal of 100 percent renewable energy use across its global footprint and achieved a 42 percent green power use growth rate year-over-year.

was the first data center company to publicly commit to a goal of 100 percent renewable energy use across its global footprint and achieved a 42 percent green power use growth rate year-over-year. Google Inc. (Mountain View, California) expanded its green power procurement to 53 percent of its electric load in the United States, utilizing varied green power products and supply types ranging from on-site landfill gas and solar to utility green power products to long-term PPAs.

expanded its green power procurement to 53 percent of its electric load in the United States, utilizing varied green power products and supply types ranging from on-site landfill gas and solar to utility green power products to long-term PPAs. Starbucks Coffee Company (Seattle) increased its green power use by more than 81 million kilowatt-hours last year and by more than 474 million kilowatt-hours since 2014.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) established the Green Power Partnership (GPP) in 2001 to protect human health and the environment by increasing organizations’ voluntary green power use to advance the American market for green power and development of those resources. The program provides a framework that includes credible usage benchmarks, market information, technical assistance, and public recognition to companies and other organizations that use green power.



The Green Power Leadership Awards are sponsored by EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program in collaboration with the Center for Resource Solutions. See the full list of the EPA 2018 Green Power Leadership Award winners on EPA’s website.

