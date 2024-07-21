Biden-Harris Administration announces $328.7M for community-driven solutions to cut climate pollution across Colorado

Funded by President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, EPA announces selected applications through competitive Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program to tackle climate change, improve air quality and advance environmental justice

July 22, 2024

DENVER – Today, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the general competition selections of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) to receive $199,705,797 and the Colorado Energy Office (CEO) to receive $129,008,738 in Climate Pollution Reduction grants to implement community-driven solutions that tackle the climate crisis, reduce air pollution, advance environmental justice and accelerate America’s clean energy transition.

The DRCOG Climate Pollution Reduction Grant project is a zero-emission building initiative grant that will fund measures to reduce GHG emissions from residential and commercial building sectors and increase energy and resource efficiency within the Denver Metropolitan Area. The selected application will help achieve a regionwide goal of net-zero building-sector emissions by 2050.

CEO’s proposed project, the Colorado Decarbonization Accelerator, will implement projects in multiple sectors including measures to reduce methane emissions from landfills, coal mines and natural seepage. The selected application will also support decarbonization of large commercial buildings and accelerate local greenhouse gas reduction policies and projects.

“Our guiding mission is ensuring all people in Colorado have clean air to breathe, clean water to drink and the opportunity to live healthy lives," said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. "These grants — unprecedented in their funding — bring us and Coloradans closer to achieving these goals. With nearly $330 million coming to Colorado, pollution that has overwhelmed communities across the state can be addressed through the selectees’ thoughtful, targeted projects. The Colorado Energy Office will be aiming to reduce emissions from landfills and coal mines, while the Denver Regional Council of Governments will be focused on decarbonizing local homes and commercial buildings across the Denver Metropolitan area—collectively benefitting millions of Coloradans across the state and economic sectors.”

“The Inflation Reduction Act made the largest investment to confront climate change in history, and Colorado is uniquely positioned to benefit from it and lead the transition to a clean energy economy,” said Senator Michael Bennet. “With nearly $329 million for Colorado, these Climate Pollution Reduction Grants will reduce greenhouse gas pollution by helping decarbonize homes and businesses, and addressing methane pollution from landfills, mines and other sources. I’m pleased the EPA is working with local leaders to ensure these investments reach every corner of our state."

“Colorado is already tackling climate change head-on, but to reach our climate goals, we’ll need to continue investing in cleaner technologies and decarbonization efforts,” said Senator John Hickenlooper. “We passed the historic Inflation Reduction Act to do just that. And now it’s delivering millions to Colorado to help businesses and local governments measure — and cut — their carbon emissions!”

“As stewards of our environment, we have a responsibility to ensure that the next generation inherits cleaner air and water than we enjoy today,” said Representative Yadira Caraveo. “As a physician, I’ve witnessed firsthand the harmful effects of polluted air and contaminated water on our children’s health. That’s why I advocated to secure this multimillion-dollar federal grant — because Coloradans deserve better. By focusing on pollution reduction with this generational investment from the EPA, we empower our communities to prioritize the health and safety of everyday Coloradans.”

“This substantial funding is a major advancement in the bold action we must take to combat the climate crisis effectively,” said Representative Diana DeGette. “The Inflation Reduction Act includes some of the most significant climate action in our history, and I am proud to have voted for this landmark law. With this funding, Denver can take a significant step towards reducing pollution, combating climate change and securing a healthier environment for future generations."

“Colorado knows how critical it is that we take immediate action to address the climate crisis head on,” said Representative Brittany Pettersen. “This funding from the Inflation Reduction Act is a huge step forward in our work to cut climate pollution and greenhouse gas emissions and improve our air quality and public health, all while investing in our local workforce and strengthening our economy. I’ll keep working to ensure our communities have the resources they need to build a healthier, sustainable Colorado.”

“This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of not just the entire DRCOG team, but the unwavering support from our member government partners, as well as over 90 program supporters across industry, labor, government and the broader community,” said Jeff Baker, Arapahoe County Commissioner and Chair of the DRCOG Board. “The region’s Metro Vision Plan calls for healthy, inclusive and livable communities, and this federal grant will enable us to take bold, visionary steps to reduce climate pollution and protect the health and well-being of our residents. We are grateful for the support and look forward to working with our partners to achieve these ambitious goals.”

“We are proud of all the work we have done to position ourselves as a national leader in addressing climate change through economy-wide emissions reductions,” said Colorado Energy Office Executive Director Will Toor. “Local and Tribal government actions are crucial to this effort, and this funding will ensure that they can adopt and implement key policies to help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. This money will also help large building owners reduce their energy usage and associated emissions. We are grateful to the EPA for this award and for recognizing the great work happening across the state to protect the environment, improve air quality and save Coloradans money.”

“Cutting emissions of this powerful greenhouse gas is absolutely vital to achieving our overall climate goals,” said CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan. “These projects represent an extraordinary investment in Colorado’s future, and I am grateful to the EPA for the funding. These projects will improve our understanding of methane emissions, enhance the accuracy and reliability of our data and ultimately result in hundreds of thousands of tons of emissions reductions annually.”

EPA made its selections through a rigorous grants competition that was designed to be fair and impartial. The agency reviewed nearly 300 applications that were submitted by entities from across the country and requested a total of nearly $33 billion in funding.

The 25 selected applications, from states, a Tribe, local governments and coalitions of these entities, will receive federal funding to implement local and regional solutions. Many of these projects can be expanded and provide examples that other states, local governments, Tribes and businesses can replicate in their work to tackle the climate crisis.

Together, these selected projects will implement ambitious climate pollution reduction measures designed by states, Tribes and local governments that will achieve significant cumulative greenhouse gas reductions by 2030 and beyond. When estimates provided by all selected applicants are combined, the proposed projects would reduce greenhouse gas pollution by as much as 971 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2050, roughly the emissions from five million average homes’ energy use each year for over 25 years.

EPA expects to announce up to an additional $300 million in selections under the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program for Tribes, Tribal consortia and territories later this summer.

State, Tribal and local action is vital to deliver on the President’s commitment to reduce climate pollution by over 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions no later than 2050. The innovative measures contained in the selected applications, developed with input from local communities, are expected to achieve substantial public health benefits such as reducing exposure to extreme heat, improving air quality, reducing energy burden for lower income Americans, improving climate resilience and providing workforce and economic development opportunities, particularly in low-income and disadvantaged communities.

The Climate Pollution Reduction Grants advance President Biden’s historic Justice40 Initiative, which aims to ensure 40% of the overall benefits of certain climate, clean energy and other federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

The grants will fund projects supporting the deployment of technologies and programs to reduce greenhouse gases and other harmful pollution across the country and build the infrastructure, housing, industry and competitive economy needed for a clean energy future. These grants will also help businesses capitalize on new opportunities, spur economic growth and job creation in new and growing industries and support development of training programs to prepare workers. EPA expects to award the funds later this year, once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

Many of the proposed projects contained in the selected applications announced today, as well as the $250 million in planning grant funding that EPA is providing under the CPRG program for development of Climate Action Plans by state, local and Tribal governments across the country, will complement the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic federal actions and national climate strategies across sectors. Those include: the U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization, the Administration’s efforts to achieve 100% clean electricity by 2035 and make zero emissions construction common practice by 2030, the Industrial Decarbonization Roadmap, the U.S. Buildings Decarbonization Blueprint, the Administration’s climate-smart agriculture efforts and Nature Based Solutions Roadmap, the U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Action Plan, the National Climate Resilience Framework and more.

