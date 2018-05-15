News Releases from Headquarters›Water (OW)
Bloomberg Environment: Water Utilities Get More Time to Apply for EPA Loans
05/15/2018
May 15, 2018
Water utilities now have additional time to apply for low-cost loans from the EPA, as the agency is extending the deadline for a new infrastructure financing program by nearly four weeks.
