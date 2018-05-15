An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from HeadquartersWater (OW)

Bloomberg Environment: Water Utilities Get More Time to Apply for EPA Loans

05/15/2018
Contact Information: 
EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

Bloomberg Environment
By David Schultz
May 15, 2018

Water utilities now have additional time to apply for low-cost loans from the EPA, as the agency is extending the deadline for a new infrastructure financing program by nearly four weeks.

To read the full article: https://news.bloombergenvironment.com/environment-and-energy/water-utilities-get-more-time-to-apply-for-epa-loans Exit

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.