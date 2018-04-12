News Releases from Region 01

Boston in Top 25 of EPA’s List of Cities with the Most Energy Star Certified Buildings

Energy efficiency leads to a stronger economy and healthier environment

BOSTON - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced its tenth annual "Top Cities" list, which ranks the 25 U.S. metropolitan areas with the most Energy Star certified buildings and superior energy performance in the preceding calendar year. Boston was number 11 on the list and is recognized for its continuing commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions and save money through energy efficiency.

Boston had 231 buildings that were Energy Star certified. Thanks to these buildings' owners and managers, Boston is cutting greenhouse gas emissions equal to emissions from over 43,000 passenger vehicles for one year, and saving more than $98 million in annual utility bills.

"Once again earning a top spot in the ENERGY STAR Top Cities ranking demonstrates Boston's ongoing commitment to cutting building-related energy costs and reducing waste," said Alexandra Dunn, EPA New England Regional Administrator. "With help from ENERGY STAR, city leaders and building owners are working together to strengthen their economies, foster competition, and create a healthier environment."

To create the annual list, EPA tallies the number of ENERGY STAR certified buildings within each metropolitan area, as defined by the U.S. Census. These areas include the city itself as well as surrounding towns and suburbs. This year's Top Cities are:

Rank Metro Area Building Count 1 Los Angeles 716 2 Washington, DC 661 3 Dallas 468 4 Atlanta 441 5 New York 434 6 San Francisco 378 7 Chicago 339 8 Phoenix 303 9 Denver 265 10 Houston 247 11 Boston 231 12 Riverside, Calif. 173 13 San Diego 164 14 Seattle 164 15 Philadelphia 157 16 Tampa 154 17 Austin 130 18 San Jose 129 19 Minneapolis 116 20 Virginia Beach 109 21 Miami 106 22 Sacramento 100 23 Charlotte 94 24 Louisville 86 25 Indianapolis 86

The Top Cities list shows how cities across America are embracing energy efficiency as a proven path to financial savings and a healthier environment. Commercial buildings are responsible for 19 percent of the nation's energy use and cost American organizations and cities more than $100 billion per year in energy bills. By the end of 2017, more than 32,000 buildings across America had earned EPA's ENERGY STAR certification. Together, these buildings have saved more than $4.5 billion on energy bills and prevented greenhouse gas emissions equal to the annual electricity use of more than 3 million homes.

Commercial buildings that apply for EPA's ENERGY STAR must have their performance verified by a professional engineer or a registered architect. ENERGY STAR certified buildings use an average of 35 percent less energy than typical buildings. Many types of commercial facilities can earn the ENERGY STAR, including office buildings, schools, hospitals, and retail stores.

More information:

Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions—all through voluntary action.

Learn more about Energy Star at www.energystar.gov

More on ENERGY STAR Top Cities, including top small and mid-sized cities, as well as last year's rankings: www.energystar.gov/topcities



Search for ENERGY STAR certified buildings: www.energystar.gov/buildinglist



More about earning the ENERGY STAR certification for commercial buildings: www.energystar.gov/buildingcertification