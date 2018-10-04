News Releases from Region 03

Charlottesville Wins for Creative Water Conservation Campaign

Contact Information: David Sternberg (sternberg.david@epa.gov) 215-814-5548

PHILADELPHIA (October 4, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) announced that the City of Charlottesville earned a WaterSense® program Sustained Excellence Award for its 2017 outreach efforts during the region’s first drought in a decade.

“Through their commitment to water efficiency, our partners are helping to transform the market for water-efficient, high-performing products and homes,” said EPA Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “The 2018 EPA WaterSense award winners are making our communities and economy stronger while serving as models for others to follow.”

Charlottesville was among 20 organizations being honored by EPA. Honorees include water utilities, manufacturers, and builders, which were recognized for creating and promoting WaterSense labeled fixtures, homes, and programs. These and other WaterSense partners have helped consumers and businesses save more than 2.7 trillion gallons of water and $63.8 billion in utility bills since the program started in 2006 with WaterSense labeled products.

“Participation in the EPA WaterSense Program has allowed us to expand and enhance our water conservation programs, and the easy access to its messaging tools has been extremely helpful with our public education and outreach efforts,” said City of Charlottesville Utilities Director Lauren Hildebran.

Charlottesville is a three-time WaterSense Promotional Partner of the Year. For its 2017 outreach efforts, Charlottesville was awarded the Sustained Excellence Award. With the help of WaterSense “When in Drought” tools, Charlottesville blanketed the area with the conservation message and water use restriction notices, including magnets on city vehicles, a television ad, yard signs on public lands, and various traditional and social media platforms. On Facebook, the city initiated #WaterTipWednesday posts focused on outdoor watering, and it timed outdoor water messaging to coincide with weather conditions.

WaterSense is a partnership program sponsored by EPA which seeks to protect the future of our nation's water supply by offering people a simple way to use less water with water-efficient products, homes, and services.

EPA recognized the award winners during the WaterSmart Innovations Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas. Learn more about the 2018 Sustained Excellence Award winners, WaterSense Partners of the Year, and Excellence Award winners at https://www.epa.gov/watersense/watersense-awards