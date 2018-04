News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

CNN: EPA's Pruitt Fulfilling Trump's Anti-Regulatory Agenda

Juana Summers and Boris Sanchez

April 3, 2018



Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is drawing scrutiny for his housing situation and travel practices, but in his role as the nation's top environmental official, he's a reliable administration foot soldier, making good on President Donald Trump's campaign promises for fewer environmental regulations and to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

