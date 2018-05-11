News Releases from Region 08

Commissioner Libby Szabo named to national EPA advisory committee and subcommittee

Contact Information: Lisa McClain-Vanderpool (mcclain-vanderpool.lisa@epa.gov) 303-312-6077

DENVER (May 11, 2018) – Today, the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the appointment of Jefferson County Commissioner Libby Szabo of Golden, Colo., to the Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC). The 34-member LGAC helps EPA develop strong partnerships with local governments to provide more efficient and effective environmental protection at the community, state, and federal level. Commissioner Szabo has also been appointed to the Small Community Advisory Subcommittee (SCAS), which helps EPA develop robust partnerships with small communities to address environmental and public health issues.

EPA is committed to collaborating with states and local governments in the spirit of cooperative federalism to build on their work to achieve cost reductions and better allocate resources. Improvements to public health and the environment are best achieved when EPA works together with states, tribes, and communities to address environmental issues through trust, collaboration, and partnership.

"EPA’s efforts to protect public health and the environment are most effective when the Agency works cooperatively with state and local governments,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “I look forward to working with the committee members on important environmental issues while developing stronger and more robust partnerships across states, tribes, and local communities.”

“Commissioner Szabo is committed to serving the people of Colorado in an efficient manner,” said EPA Regional Administrator Doug Benevento. “With her experience as a business owner and as a Colorado native, she will provide strong and sensible representation for western counties on the committee.”

Commissioner Szabo has a strong track record of leadership on water and water infrastructure issues, and she currently serves on the Urban Drainage and Flood Control District and as an alternate for the Colorado Clean Water Coalition, among many other roles. In June 2017, she had the distinct honor of being chosen as one of twenty-five elected officials across the country to attend a White House Infrastructure Summit. Additionally, she owns a family business that has been in operation for more than 40 years.

The panel was selected based on their demonstrated leadership experience, proven record of service to their communities, and involvement in effective environmental protection services and programs at the community, state, and federal level.

Chartered in 1993 under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the Local Government Advisory Committee provides independent and objective policy advice to the EPA Administrator. The Small Community Advisory Subcommittee was established by EPA in 1996 to advise the Administrator on environmental issues of concern to the residents of smaller communities. It is a subcommittee of the Local Government Advisory Committee. The committee and subcommittee intend to meet in early summer to begin their work.

For more information and to see the full list of newly appointed LGAC and SCAS members, please visit http://www.epa.gov/ocir/scas_lgac/lgac_index.htm .

