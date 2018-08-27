News Releases from Region 05

Contaminated Soil Cleanup Underway at the Ellsworth Industrial Park Site in Downers Grove, Ill.

CHICAGO (Aug. 27, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began oversight of the removal of contaminated soil at the Magnetrol-owned building located at 5300 Belmont Road in Downers Grove. The cleanup will be conducted by Magnetrol’s contractors and will take about 45 days to complete.

The Magnetrol property is one of several properties in the Ellsworth Industrial Park where releases of volatile organic compounds into the soil have contributed to groundwater contamination. Magnetrol formerly used solvents such as trichloroethylene for degreasing operations that ceased in 1990. Magnetrol vacated the building in 2013, and it remains unoccupied. Soil and groundwater sample results obtained during site investigations by U.S. EPA and Illinois EPA identified the presence of volatile organic compounds trichloroethylene, trichloroethane, and tetrachloroethylene at levels of potential concern.

In 2003, 13 potentially responsible parties, including Magnetrol, provided funding for 800 nearby residences to be hooked up to the public drinking water supply after U.S. EPA determined these companies contributed to groundwater contamination. An EPA investigation is underway to determine what additional cleanup steps will be required at the site.

To learn more about this site, visit: http://www.epa.gov/superfund/ellsworth-industrial-park.

