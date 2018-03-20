An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from HeadquartersOffice of the Administrator (AO)

The Daily Caller: Scott Pruitt Will End EPA’s Use Of ‘Secret Science’ To Justify Regulations

03/20/2018
Contact Information: 
EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

Michael Bastasch
March 19, 2018
http://dailycaller.com/2018/03/19/epa-scott-pruitt-secret-science/

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt will soon end his agency’s use of “secret science” to craft regulations.

“We need to make sure their data and methodology are published as part of the record,” Pruitt said in an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation. “Otherwise, it’s not transparent. It’s not objectively measured, and that’s important."

To read the rest of the story: 
http://dailycaller.com/2018/03/19/epa-scott-pruitt-secret-science/  Exit

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.