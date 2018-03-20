News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

The Daily Caller: Scott Pruitt Will End EPA’s Use Of ‘Secret Science’ To Justify Regulations

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

Michael Bastasch

March 19, 2018

http://dailycaller.com/2018/03/19/epa-scott-pruitt-secret-science/



Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt will soon end his agency’s use of “secret science” to craft regulations.

“We need to make sure their data and methodology are published as part of the record,” Pruitt said in an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation. “Otherwise, it’s not transparent. It’s not objectively measured, and that’s important."



To read the rest of the story:

http://dailycaller.com/2018/03/19/epa-scott-pruitt-secret-science/ Exit