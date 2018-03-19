News Releases from Region 04

Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to Mar. 26, 2018

Contact Information: Davina Marraccini (marraccini.davina@epa.gov) 404-562-8293, 404-562-8400

ATLANTA (March 19, 2018) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the extension of the public comment period on the proposed listing of the former Rockwell International Wheel & Trim site in Grenada, Miss., to the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL). The NPL is a list of sites that require further action to protect human health and the environment. The original 60-day public comment has been extended by one week—ending on Mar. 26, 2018.

The Rockwell Grenada site includes the 40-acre facility at 635 Highway 332 (commonly referred to as “Grenada Stamping” and currently operated by Ice Industries), as well as additional areas where site-related contaminants may have migrated or were disposed. Rockwell International, followed by Textron Automotive and later by Grenada Manufacturing, operated a wheel cover manufacturing and chrome plating facility on the property from 1966 to the early 2000s. In 2005, portions of the plant were leased to Ice Industries, which currently operates a metal stamping facility.

EPA has been overseeing the cleanup of the Rockwell Grenada site under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act program. Adding the site to the NPL will allow EPA to conduct a comprehensive assessment of potential risks and take necessary cleanup actions. Only sites added to the NPL are eligible for receive federal funding for long-term cleanup.

Public comments on the proposal of the Rockwell Grenada site to the NPL may be submitted through Monday, Mar. 26, 2018. All comments must include the docket number EPA-HQ-OLEM-2017-0608. Comments may be submitted online at www.regulations.gov or mailed to: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency; EPA Superfund Docket Center; Mail Code 28221T; 1200 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW; Washington, DC 20460.

Federal Register notices and supporting documents for proposed sites can be found at: www.epa.gov/superfund/current-npl-updates-new-proposed-npl-sites-and-new-npl-sites

For information about the proposed Rockwell Grenada site: www.epa.gov/superfund/rockwell-intl-wheel

For information about Superfund and the NPL: www.epa.gov/superfund

