Contact: David Sternberg 215-814-5548 sternberg.david@epa.gov

Delaware Department of Agriculture Secretary Michael Scuse Named to National EPA Advisory Committee

PHILADELPHIA (May 11, 2018) – Today, the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the appointment of Delaware Department of Agriculture Secretary Michael T. Scuse of Dover, Del., to the Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC). The 33-member LGAC helps EPA develop strong partnerships with local governments to provide more efficient and effective environmental protection at the community, state, and federal level.

“EPA’s efforts to protect public health and the environment are most effective when the Agency works cooperatively with state and local governments,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “I look forward to working with the committee members on important environmental issues while developing stronger and more robust partnerships across states, tribes, and local communities.”

“Secretary Scuse has a strong resume of leadership on agricultural issues on the Eastern Shore and in improving the Chesapeake Bay watershed,” said EPA Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “His firsthand experience as a farmer and at the federal and state level will provide an essential voice to the committee for our farming communities.”

EPA is committed to collaborating with states and local governments in the spirit of cooperative federalism to build on their work to achieve cost reductions and better allocate resources. Improvements to public health and the environment are best achieved when EPA works together with states, tribes, and communities to address environmental issues through trust, collaboration, and partnership.

A lifelong farmer and native Delawarean, Secretary Scuse previously served with the U.S. Department of Agriculture as Acting U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Acting Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, and Under Secretary for farm and foreign agricultural services. He has led initiatives to improve the competitiveness of American products in the global marketplace, create new markets to increase rural economic opportunity, and deliver assistance to help keep America's farmers and ranchers in business. He received the Medal of Achievement from the Delmarva Poultry Industry, Inc., in 2006, and the Secretary's Award for Distinguished Service to Delaware Agriculture in 2012.

“I am honored to have been chosen to serve on the EPA’s Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC),” said Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse. “I look forward to working not only with the committee, but the leadership of the EPA for our region and our Country to address and find solutions to the environmental issues we face today.”

The new committee members were selected based on their demonstrated leadership experience, proven record of service to their communities, and involvement in effective environmental protection services and programs at the community, state, and federal level.

Chartered in 1993 under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the Local Government Advisory Committee provides independent and objective policy advice to the EPA Administrator. The committee intends to meet in early summer to begin their work.

For more information and to see the full list of newly appointed LGAC members, please visit http://www.epa.gov/ocir/scas_lgac/lgac_index.htm