Despite Promises, EPA Continues to Wait on Constructive Response from California on Proposed SAFE Rule

"EPA has pledged to work in earnest with California to reach a 50-state solution as we take comments on the new proposal for vehicle emission standards. I had the opportunity to meet with CARB Chairwoman Mary Nichols in July where she promised to submit a counter-proposal from California within a week of EPA and the Department of Transportation publishing the proposed Safer Affordable Fuel Efficient Vehicles rule. It has been 10 weeks and the Trump Administration has still yet to receive a counter-proposal. It is my hope that we can continue to work together and reach one national standard that will get more Americans into newer, cleaner, and safer vehicles."