Detroit News: Virginia Tech Expert, Team Win $2 Million for Lead Water Research

The Detroit News

April 24, 2018

Federal officials are giving nearly $2 million for research to a team led by the Virginia Tech researcher who uncovered elevated lead levels in Flint’s drinking water to research preventing such problems nationwide.



Staffers are slated to use the money to create a consumer-based framework to detect and control lead in drinking water, the agency said in a statement. The “community science project” aims to raise awareness while helping “the most vulnerable communities to actively participate in identifying risks and evaluating opportunities to mitigate those risks.”



To read the full article: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/michigan/flint-water-crisis/2018/04/24/va-tech-edwards-epa-grant-flint-water/34221001/