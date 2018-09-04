News Releases from Region 03

Environmental Health Workshop Sept. 8 in Portsmouth to offer blood lead screening, soil lead screening

Contact Information: Roy Seneca (seneca.roy@epa.gov) 215-814-5567

PHILADELPHIA (Sept. 4, 2018) – The U.S. Environmental Protection agency, along with federal, state and local partners will be holding an Environmental Health Workshop on Sept. 8 in Portsmouth, Virginia where residents can learn more about environmental health topics that impact their community.

The workshop will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Wesley Community Service Center, 1701 Elm Ave., Portsmouth. Representatives from federal, state and local environmental and health organizations will be available to hand out literature and answer questions.

The workshop will offer free blood lead screening for children with results available in minutes and free soil lead screening. Residents are invited to bring a soil sample from their yard or garden and have it screened for lead with same day results.

More details on the health workshop and instructions on how to collect soil samples are available online at: https://www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2018-08/documents/portsmouthflyer.pdf

