EPA accepting comments on the proposed cleanup plan for the Keystone Corridor Superfund site in Indianapolis

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 18-OPA004

CHICAGO (March 9, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is taking public comments on the proposed plan to address vapor intrusion at the Keystone Corridor Superfund site in Indianapolis.

Vapor intrusion refers to the situation where underground pollutants travel through the soil as gases and seep into buildings through foundation cracks and holes, causing indoor air pollution. EPA proposes to install mitigation systems at eight known industrial and commercial buildings and up to an estimated 88 additional buildings (44 residential and 44 industrial/commercial) where vapor intrusion is occurring at concentrations that have the potential to affect human health.

The site is located at the intersection of N. Keystone Ave. and East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive in Indianapolis. The groundwater has been affected by a chlorinated solvent plume with the potential to threaten public water supply wells. Over forty known users or handlers of solvents in the area have been identified as possible sources. In 2013, the site was listed on the National Priorities List, a list of the most contaminated sites in the nation.

EPA officials will make a formal presentation and accept written and oral comments at a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Marion County Public Health Department, 4012 N. Rural St. EPA will make its proposed plan final only after considering all comments.

EPA’s 30-day comment period began March 7 and closes April 5. Comments can be:



Submitted at the public meeting on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at the Marion County Public Health Department, 4012 N. Rural St., Indianapolis.

Mailed to: Heriberto Leon, Community Involvement Coordinator, U.S. EPA Region 5, 77 W. Jackson Blvd. (SI-6J), Chicago, IL 60604. (Must be postmarked no later than April 5.)

Sent via fax to: 312-697-2754.

Via the web: www.epa.gov/superfund/keystone-corridor-groundwater.

For special accommodation at the March 20 public meeting, contact Ruth Muhtsun by March 15 at 800-621-8431, Ext. 66595, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., weekdays.

