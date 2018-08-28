News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Acting Administrator Tours Ohio to Promote ACE Rule

PHOTOS Administrator Wheeler and Congressman-elect Troy Balderson meet with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce in Columbus. Administrator Wheeler and Congressman Bill Johnson host a roundtable in Zanesville, Ohio. Administrator Wheeler addresses environmental studies students at Zane State College.

COLUMBUS – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler visited the Buckeye State to promote the Trump Administration's proposed Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule, which would replace the Clean Power Plan and establish emission guidelines for states to develop plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Administrator Wheeler met with the Columbus Chamber of Commerce’s Energy and Environment Committee and the Zanesville-Muskingum Chamber of Commerce to discuss this and other Agency-related issues. In addition, Acting Administrator Wheeler visited Zane State College to meet with environmental studies students and discuss environmental issues.

“From replacing the Clean Power Plan to renegotiating NAFTA to ensure fair and free trade, the people of Ohio are excited about President Trump’s efforts to provide Americans with greater regulatory certainty and economic opportunity,” said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Hearing directly from Ohioans and their elected officials is essential to EPA’s efforts to work closely with the Buckeye State to protect its natural resources and support local economies.”

Administrator Wheeler hosted a roundtable in Columbus with Congressman-elect Troy Balderson (OH-12) and business leaders to discuss issues impacting Ohioans, including Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS), CAFE standards, the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), Lake Erie, and Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs). Afterward, Administrator Wheeler hosted a roundtable in Zanesville with Congressman Bill Johnson (OH-6) to discuss the various issues affecting Ohio’s rural communities. Finally, Administrator Wheeler wrapped up his Ohio trip with a visit to Zane State College to meet with environmental studies students and discuss issues impacting our environment.

“I was proud to welcome Acting Administrator Wheeler to Muskingum County this afternoon to meet with local elected officials, industry leaders, and stakeholders. Administrator Wheeler, in the short time he has been in his position, has shown a commitment to balancing sound environmental policies with common-sense, and working with the states instead of dictating to them. I appreciate his willingness to leave the Beltway bubble, and talk to those that are directly impacted by rules and regulations coming out of Washington. Being an Ohio native, he understands the critical role the EPA plays in our energy-rich state and across the country,” said Congressman Bill Johnson.

“It was a privilege to be with EPA Administrator Wheeler today to discuss the Trump Administration’s Affordable Clean Energy proposal. After chairing the energy committee in the Ohio legislature, I understand how important it is to give certainty to our energy sector and to help address these issues at the state level. As a member of Congress, I look forward to working with the administration on these important issues,” said Congressman-elect Troy Balderson.

“The Ohio Chamber of Commerce appreciates the opportunity for the Acting Administrator to hear directly from job creators about the need for regulatory certainty,” said Ohio Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Andy Doehrel.