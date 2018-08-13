News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Acting Administrator Visits With Elected Officials and Stakeholders at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IOWA -- Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler visited the Hawkeye State’s annual state fair to engage with the people of Iowa and take part in a round of meetings with a delegation of Iowa elected officials and agricultural stakeholders.

“Today’s productive dialogue will enhance our efforts to provide hardworking Iowans the regulatory certainty they need to continue fueling and feeding America,” said Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Hearing directly from the people of Iowa and their elected officials is vital to EPA’s work to protect the environment and public health while supporting American agriculture and rural economies.”

While at the Iowa State Fair, Administrator Wheeler met with Governor Kim Reynolds, Congressman David Young, and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. They discussed a number of Agency-related issues including the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), the “Waters of the United States” (WOTUS) rule, and EPA’s recently finalized rule under the Fair Agricultural Reporting Methods (FARM) Act that eliminates burdensome reporting requirements on American animal producers.

Following their meeting, Administrator Wheeler joined the group of Iowa officials in hosting a roundtable discussion with agriculture commodity groups where he emphasized EPA’s commitment to providing regtory certainty to farmers, ranchers, and landowners. Administrator Wheeler highlighted the Agency’s recent approval of pathways for biofuel derived from sorghum. This action lays the groundwork for more homegrown fuels and more diversity in the nation’s biofuel mix.

After concluding the roundtable, Administrator Wheeler, Governor Reynolds, Secretary Naig, and Congressman Young held a media availability where they took questions from reporters. Governor Reynolds, Congressman Young, and local agricultural stakeholders then led Administrator Wheeler on a tour of fair exhibits.



