EPA Acting Administrator Wheeler Renews Agreement with Ministry of Environmental Protection of Israel to Promote Scientific and Environmental Collaboration

WASHINGTON –Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer renewed an agreement between EPA and the Ministry of Environmental Protection (MoEP) of Israel to advance bilateral collaboration on scientific and environmental issues of mutual interest.



“Throughout his presidency, President Trump has delivered on his promise to elevate and strengthen our relationship with Israel,” said EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Today, we are renewing and fortifying our longstanding partnership with Israel to promote bilateral cooperation on important environmental issues.”



“This agreement enables the United States and Israel to deepen our partnership and address critical environmental challenges together," said Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer. "I am confident that when we combine Israeli technology and expertise with American technology and global reach, there is no challenge that we cannot overcome.”



Since 1991, EPA and MoEP have collaborated on a variety of environmental challenges. The new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) builds on existing bilateral agreements and arrangements, including the 1991 MOU promoting general cooperation with Israel on research, science, and technology issues, and the 2012 MOU that expired in September 2017 and promoted environmental issues of mutual interest including water quality, waste management, air quality, and emergency response.



The renewed MOU further promotes bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and multilateral initiatives, on critical environmental issues of mutual interest, such as waste management, soil remediation, emergency response and decontamination approaches, air quality and water quality improvements.



The MOU agreement was signed in advance of the U.S. – Israel Joint Economic and Development Group (JEDG), the premier platform for U.S.-Israel bilateral economic dialogue, to be held in Jerusalem, on October 22, 2018. For more information about EPA’s collaboration with Israel, visit: https://www.epa.gov/international-cooperation/epa-collaboration-israel



You can read the MOU agreement here: https://www.epa.gov/international-cooperation/memorandum-understanding-between-ministry-environmental-protection-israel

EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer sign the new Memorandum of Understanding.