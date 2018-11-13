News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Acting Administrator Wheeler Statement on Don Clay

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler issued the following statement on the passing of Don Clay:



"I was very sorry to learn that Don Clay passed away last week. Don was a dedicated public servant and a friend. He served in a variety of roles at EPA including as the Assistant Administrator of the Office of Solid Waste and Emergency Response. Don's integrity, honesty, and commitment to the protection of human health and the environment were recognized by all. He served as a mentor and a role model for many young employees during his tenure at EPA, and I offer my condolences to his wife Joan, his children Jeffrey and Rebecca, and his three grandchildren."

Background

Don Clay served as the Assistant Administrator for the Office of Solid Waste and Emergency Response (now the Office of Land and Emergency Management) from 1989 to 1993. During his decade-long tenure at EPA, he served in a variety of important roles including as Director of the Office of Toxic Substances and Deputy Assistant Administrator of the Office of Air and Radiation. His federal service also included stints at the Consumer Product and Safety Commission and the Food and Drug Administration, as well as service in the U.S. Army.

Don's son Jeffrey Clay and his daughter-in-law, I-Jung Chiang, currently serve as attorneys in EPA Region 6.