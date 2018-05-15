News Releases from Region 06

EPA Adds Dallas, TX, Site to Superfund National Priorities List

Nationwide, six sites added and three proposed to clean-up list

DALLAS – (May 15, 2018) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced its commitment to clean up six new sites by adding them to the Superfund program’s National Priorities List (NPL) and proposing to add another three hazardous waste sites to the NPL. The update includes adding the former Lane Plating site in Dallas, Texas.

“Cleaning up toxic sites and returning them to safe and productive reuse under the Superfund program is a cornerstone of the EPA’s mission to protect human health and the environment,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “By adding these sites to the proposed and final National Priorities List, we are moving forward in creating a healthier environment for the affected communities.”

“South Dallas is home to vibrant communities that deserve protection from industrial pollution,” said Regional Administrator Anne Idsal. “By adding the Lane Plating site to the NPL, EPA and our partners can find a long-term solution to this contamination.”

“The city of Dallas supports EPA’s listing of Lane Plating and looks forward to the environmental and economic benefits that a rapid and complete cleanup will provide to the community,” said Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings.

The Lane Plating facility, just south of downtown Dallas, used hard chromium and cadmium for manual electroplating work for 90 years. Investigations by EPA and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) found soils and shallow groundwater at the site contaminated with wastes from the plating process, including acids, bases, flammables, oxidizers, sludge and liquids. From 2014-2016, EPA and TCEQ removed the liquid and sludge hazardous waste at the site. Contaminated soils, groundwater, and surface water need longer-term work to clean up.

The following sites are being added to the NPL:

Hockessin Groundwater in Hockessin, Delaware

Burlington Industries Cheraw in Cheraw, South Carolina

Franklin Street Groundwater Contamination in Spencer, Indiana

Spring Park Municipal Well Field in Spring Park, Minnesota

Lane Plating Works, Inc. in Dallas, Texas

River City Metal Finishing in San Antonio, Texas

The following sites are being proposed for addition to the NPL:

PROTECO in Peñuelas, Puerto Rico

Donnelsville Contaminated Aquifer in Donnelsville, Ohio

Delfasco Forge in Grand Prairie, Texas.

