News Releases from Region 06

EPA Adds San Antonio, TX, Site to Superfund National Priorities List

Nationwide, six sites added and three proposed to clean-up list

Contact Information: Jennah Durant (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (May 15, 2018) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced its commitment to clean up six new sites by adding them to the Superfund program’s National Priorities List (NPL) and proposing to add another three hazardous waste sites to the NPL. The update includes adding the former River City Metal Finishing site in San Antonio, Texas.

“Cleaning up toxic sites and returning them to safe and productive reuse under the Superfund program is a cornerstone of the EPA’s mission to protect human health and the environment,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “By adding these sites to the proposed and final National Priorities List, we are moving forward in creating a healthier environment for the affected communities.”

“The Edwards Aquifer is a vital resource for communities and businesses in Central Texas,” said Regional Administrator Anne Idsal. “Putting the River City site on the NPL will help protect this important water supply.”

River City Metal Finishing, just west of W. Loop 1604 in San Antonio, operated as a metal plating shop from 1994 to 2002. Soil and groundwater are contaminated with materials associate with plating processes, including cyanide, lead, cadmium, and copper. The site is near the Edwards Aquifer, which provides drinking water for the San Antonio area. Cleaning up the site is needed to prevent harmful levels of contamination from reaching public water supply wells.

The following sites are being added to the NPL:

Hockessin Groundwater in Hockessin, Delaware

Burlington Industries Cheraw in Cheraw, South Carolina

Franklin Street Groundwater Contamination in Spencer, Indiana

Spring Park Municipal Well Field in Spring Park, Minnesota

Lane Plating Works, Inc. in Dallas, Texas

River City Metal Finishing in San Antonio, Texas

The following sites are being proposed for addition to the NPL:

PROTECO in Peñuelas, Puerto Rico

Donnelsville Contaminated Aquifer in Donnelsville, Ohio

Delfasco Forge in Grand Prairie, Texas.

For more about EPA’s work in Texas: https://www.epa.gov/tx

Connect with EPA Region 6:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

Activities in EPA Region 6: http://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/region6.htm

# # #