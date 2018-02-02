News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Administrator Pruitt Talks Environmental Outcomes in the State of Florida

PHOTOS Administrator Pruitt at May Nursery's loading dock in Havana, Fla. Administrator Pruitt talks with Florida farmers, manufacturers, and ratepayers at May Nursery in Havana, Fla.



TALLAHASSEE, FLA – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt traveled to Florida and met with stakeholders to discuss environmental goals and protections.

“The Sunshine State is a vital provider of American agriculture, energy and manufacturing, and it’s essential we hear directly from rural Floridians,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “Today’s dialogue is particularly important as we focus on cooperation with our state and local partners to provide regulatory certainty and real, lasting results for the American people.”

Administrator Pruitt attended a roundtable discussion at May Nursery with members of the Florida Farm Bureau, Florida Chamber of Commerce, Florida Electric Cooperatives Association, and Manufacturers Association of Florida to discuss the progress made under the Trump Administration to bring regulatory certainty to Americans. Topics during the discussion included the “Waters of the United States” rule, the so-called Clean Power Plan, and EPA's efforts to streamline the permitting process.

Following the roundtable, Administrator Pruitt addressed nearly 150 local farmers and ratepayers at May Nursery's loading dock to discuss the unique challenges and benefits of the Florida agricultural landscape and how EPA is working to advance environmental stewardship and innovation across the country.

“Washington regulations directly impact the ability of Florida’s consumer-owned electric cooperatives to continue powering economic growth across 57 counties. As not-for-profits utilities, electric cooperatives are uniquely concerned with the impacts of regulations like the Clean Power Plan—which could increase costs for our nearly two-million consumers. We appreciate Administrator Pruitt meeting with us and discussing ways that EPA can explore commonsense policies that bolster local economies while also promoting a healthy environment,” said Florida Electric Cooperatives Association Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Bjorklund.

“The Manufacturers Association of Florida commends EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's laser focus on ensuring the protection and conservation of Florida's unique natural resources and ecosystems, while also maintaining sustainable and economically productive communities. Florida is home to more than 20,5000 manufacturing companies and we look forward to continuing to work with EPA on important issues facing our members,” said Manufacturers Association of Florida Executive Director Amanda Bowen.

“I applaud Administrator Pruitt’s visit to Florida and his willingness to listen to the concerns of our growers,” said Florida Farm Bureau President John L. Hoblick. “These concerns often stem from an oppressive regulatory environment, and the EPA has taken encouraging steps to curb federal overreach, such as rescinding the 2015 ‘Waters of the Unites States’ rule. Administrator Pruitt’s recognition of farmers and ranchers as the preeminent stewards of our God-given natural resources is a welcome change in our common goal of conservation. Florida Farm Bureau looks forward to building upon our discussion on Friday and improving collaboration between EPA and Florida growers.”

“A growing Florida means a growing need for infrastructure to support an increasing population. The Florida Chamber of Commerce appreciates EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s willingness to create regulatory certainty, and for his willingness to work with job creators to help ensure we secure Florida’s future,” said Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson.