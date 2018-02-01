News Releases from Headquarters › Land and Emergency Management (OLEM)

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Announces West Lake Landfill Superfund Proposed Remedy

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt announced the proposed remedy for the West Lake Landfill Superfund Site in Bridgeton, Missouri.

“The people of the St. Louis region deserve clarity and answers with respect to the remediation of the West Lake Landfill,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “I promised them an answer, and today I am making good on that commitment. I am pleased to announce a proposed remedy that will strategically excavate and remove within five years all the radioactive material that poses a risk to public health. Along with excavation, a permanent cap will be put in place that will provide additional protection to the community over the long term. This decision demonstrates my vision for the Superfund program. Through leadership and responsiveness to communities, we will make decisions that protect public health, comply with the law, and hold potentially responsible parties accountable.”

The proposed remedy – “Excavation Plus” – includes both the removal of the majority of the radioactive material and construction of an engineered cover system to best protect the community of Bridgeton over the long term. This remedy addresses all radioactive material posing unacceptable risks to the public at large. It is expected to cost $236 million and 5 years to implement.

In addition to maximizing the removal of radioactive waste, the remedy specifically minimizes impacts to the community from odor to the chance of a new smoldering event and enhances worker protection. The Proposed Plan and Administrative Record will be issued in the following days and available for public review and comment.

Under Administrator Pruitt’s leadership, the Superfund Program has reemerged as a top priority to advance the Agency’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment. West Lake Landfill is on both the National Priority List and Administrator Pruitt’s list of Superfund sites targeted for immediate and intense attention released in December 2017.