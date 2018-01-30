News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Statement on President Donald J. Trump's State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON — Tonight, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt praised President Donald J. Trump's State of the Union Address:

"President Trump is getting things done for the American people. America is stronger and safer because the President kept his promise to cut unnecessary and duplicative regulations that shackled American businesses. From repealing the Waters of the U.S. rule and the job-killing Clean Power Plan to cleaning up toxic Superfund sites, EPA is implementing President Trump’s agenda to protect the environment and grow our economy."