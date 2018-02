News Releases from Headquarters › Land and Emergency Management (OLEM)

EPA Administrator Visits Nevada Silver-Gold Mine

By Suzanne Featherston

February 6, 2018

An agency that encourages stewardship over prohibition is the Environmental Protection Agency that Administrator Scott Pruitt represented to the Nevada mining industry on Feb. 5.

To read the full Elko Daily Free Press article, click here Exit