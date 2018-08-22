News Releases from Region 10

EPA Air Quality Advisory Extended for Tribal Reservations in Western Washington

Air advisory is in effect until 12:00 p.m. Thursday, August 23

Contact Information: Suzanne Skadowski (skadowski.suzanne@epa.gov) 206-553-2160

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 10 has extended the air quality advisory for all reservations in Western Washington due to stagnant air conditions and smoke from large wildfires burning in the Washington Cascades and British Columbia. This advisory is in effect until 12:00 p.m. Thursday, August 23, when some improvement in air quality is expected.

This advisory applies to all tribal reservations in Western Washington. EPA encourages all reservation residents to reduce all sources of air pollution as much as possible, including open burning, driving and idling of vehicles.

Air pollution can harm your health and can have lasting effects. Children, older adults, pregnant or nursing women, and people with asthma or heart conditions are at greater risk and should avoid outdoor exercise and minimize exposure to outdoor pollution as much as possible. Cooperation by the community will help these sensitive groups who are most at risk.

When smoke levels are high, even healthy people may be affected. Listen to your body and contact your health care provider if you are experiencing serious health symptoms, including eye, nose, and throat irritation; coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, or headaches. Under the most severe pollution levels all residents should restrict their activities.

Please check our website for the latest information: https://www.epa.gov/farr.

Check current burn ban status at: https://waburnbans.net/.

For more information contact the tribal air quality office or the EPA at 1-800-424-4372 or email to R10_farrhotline@epa.gov.

Check current air quality conditions in your area at: http://www.airnow.gov/.

Find information about wildfire smoke conditions at: http://wasmoke.blogspot.com/.