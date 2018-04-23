EPA and Kansas City, Kan., Schools to Construct District’s First Wetlands Classrooms to Celebrate Earth Day

News Releases from Region 07

(Lenexa, Kan., April 23, 2018) - On Tuesday, April 24, personnel from EPA Region 7, together with students and teachers from the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools, will construct the first wetlands classrooms in the district at J.C. Harmon High School to celebrate Earth Day.

At 1:00 p.m., students from J.C. Harmon High School will be planting plants in the wetlands. The construction project is part of a grant awarded by EPA to the Association of State Wetland Managers.

WHAT: Construction of wetlands classrooms to celebrate Earth Day

WHEN: 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 24

WHERE: J.C. Harmon High School, 2400 Steele Road, Kansas City, KS 66106

WHO: J.C. Harmon High School students, teachers, and staff; and EPA personnel

