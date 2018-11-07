News Releases from Region 03

EPA and Lincoln University Agree to Continue and Expand Partnership

PHILADELPHIA (November 7, 2018) Yesterday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Lincoln University signed a renewed memorandum of understanding (MOU) to work together to enhance research, teaching, outreach, career development, and stewardship in the environmental sciences at Lincoln University.

“EPA has a long history of partnership with Lincoln University, and we are pleased to build on that success today,” said EPA Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “The partnership between EPA and Lincoln University continues to enhance the education and training of students to prepare them to meet the environmental challenges of the future. The partnership also strives to ensure that careers in science are open to every American regardless of race or ethnicity.”

“We couldn’t be more excited for the renewal of this partnership with the EPA because it will provide high-impact and collaborative learning and research opportunities for our students,” said Lincoln University President Brenda A. Allen. “This agreement demonstrates our commitment to developing strategic partnerships that enhance the education and professional development of our students and faculty.”

Building on the success of the original MOU between EPA and Lincoln University signed in 2002, the new MOU aims to:

Support and promote student learning, internships, career development and employment in environmental sciences and related fields;

Enhance Lincoln University faculty and EPA employee professional development in environmental sciences, and related fields;

Support the enhancement of Lincoln University’s environmental sciences curriculum; and

Support community development, engagement opportunities for Lincoln University students, partnerships with regional communities and potential career opportunities with the surrounding communities on environmental, health, and economic issues.

The MOU is part of EPA's Minority Academic Institutions Program which was created to increase opportunities for Minority Academic Institutions to participate in federal programs. EPA works with these schools to increase participation in ways that will strengthen them by promoting faculty development, increasing institutional capacity, and fully developing the diverse talent pool that constitutes our nation.

