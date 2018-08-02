An official website of the United States government.

EPA and U.S. DOT NHTSA Officials Host Pen and Pad Conference Call on New Fuel Economy Standards for MY 2021-2026 Vehicles

08/02/2018
WASHINGTON — Today, August 2, at 9:00 A.M. ET, officials from the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Transportation will host a pen and pad conference call to discuss proposed national fuel economy standards for MY 2021-2026 vehicles.

WHAT: Pen and pad press conference call to discuss proposed national fuel economy standards for MY 2021-2026 vehicles.

WHO: Bill Wehrum, EPA Assistant Administrator
Heidi King, NHTSA Deputy Administrator

DATE: Thursday, August 2, 2018

TIME: 9:00-9:30 A.M. ET

To participate, please RSVP to NHTSAmedia@dot.gov. You will be provided the dial-in number at that time.

