EPA Announces $1.8 million Grant to Reduce Diesel Pollution in Detroit and Pontiac, Mich.

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

CHICAGO – (Oct. 23, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded a $1.8 million grant to Southwest Detroit Environmental Vision (SDEV) to reduce harmful diesel pollution in Detroit and Pontiac, Mich., by replacing older diesel vehicles with newer, cleaner ones.

“EPA’s grant will support clean air projects to help people in Michigan breathe easier,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp. “Clean diesel grants also spur innovation and support jobs by replacing older, dirtier engines with newer, cleaner ones.”

“Southwest Detroit Environmental Vision is proud to be able to draw resources to cut diesel emissions in the southwest Detroit community and metro-region,” said SDEV Executive Director Kathy Stott. “SDEV and local business partners have eliminated over 40,000 tons of diesel pollution since we launched our Clean Diesel program in 2009. We are committed to delivering direct impact to improve air quality.”

With this Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grant, the nonprofit SDEV will continue its work with private and public sector partners in the area to reduce diesel emissions in the Detroit/Toledo/Windsor Trade Corridor. SDEV will use the $1.8 million to replace a crane, 15 diesel dump trucks, and 12 diesel tractors that operate in Metro Detroit and the Pontiac area. The older diesel vehicles being replaced are involved in the movement and management of goods from ports, rail yards, terminals and distribution centers in areas with high pollution levels. Targeted older vehicles will be replaced with ones that meet current emissions standards. This project will reduce the amount of nitrogen oxide, particulate matter (soot), hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide in the air.

EPA provides grants under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act to protect human health and improve air quality by reducing emissions from diesel engines.

