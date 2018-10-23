News Releases from Region 05

EPA Announces $1.85 million Grant to Reduce Diesel Pollution in Minneapolis and St. Paul

CHICAGO – (Oct. 23, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded a $1.85 million grant to Environmental Initiative to reduce harmful diesel pollution in Minneapolis and St Paul, Minn., by replacing older diesel vehicles with newer, cleaner ones.

“EPA’s grant will support clean air projects to help people in Minneapolis and St. Paul breathe easier,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp. “Clean diesel grants also spur innovation and support jobs by replacing older, dirtier engines with newer, cleaner ones.”

“We are thrilled, humbled, and honored to receive this new grant from Region 5. Being Clean Air Minnesota’s 15th anniversary, it is fitting to partner with the EPA to do such powerfully good work in our communities with some of our local clean diesel champions. This massive public-private investment in cleaner and more efficient equipment will help clear the air for decades to come along the Mississippi River from St. Paul to Minneapolis. We will all reap the health and environmental benefits of this partnership in action,” said Bill Droessler, Environmental Initiative Senior Director for Project Development and Clean Air.

With this Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grant, the nonprofit Environmental Initiative will continue its work with private and public sector partners in the area to reduce diesel emissions in the Minneapolis and St. Paul. Environmental Initiative will use the $1.85 million grant to replace or retrofit three towboat propulsion engines and two auxiliary generator engines, four on-road Class 8 trucks, 3 front end loaders, one locomotive switcher, one material handler and one crane that operate in the Twin Cities area. The older diesel vehicles being replaced are involved in the movement and management of goods from transportation hubs. This project will reduce the amount of nitrogen oxide, particulate matter (soot), hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide in the air.

EPA provides grants under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act to protect human health and improve air quality by reducing emissions from diesel engines.

