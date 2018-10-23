News Releases from Region 05

EPA Announces $20,000 to Lyle Public School District in Minnesota to Reduce Diesel Pollution from Buses to Protect Children’s Health

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

CHICAGO – (Oct. 23, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded a $20,000 grant to Lyle Public School district in southeastern Minnesota to protect children’s health by reducing harmful diesel pollution by replacing older diesel school buses with newer, cleaner ones.

“EPA’s grant will support clean air projects to help people in Minnesota breathe easier,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp. “Clean diesel grants also spur innovation and support jobs by replacing older, dirtier engines with newer, cleaner ones.”

With this Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grant, Lyle Public School District will work to reduce diesel emissions by replacing one of their older school buses with a newer diesel or gasoline model. This project will help to protect children’s health by reducing the amount of nitrogen oxide, particulate matter (soot), hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide in the air.

EPA provides grants under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act to protect human health and improve air quality by reducing emissions from diesel engines.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/cleandiesel